Punjab generates Rs 15.35 billion through digital cattle auctions

LAHORE: The Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC), in partnership with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), conducted digital cattle market auctions from May 21 to May 23, generating Rs 15.35 billion in revenue.

This is the first time in Punjab’s history that 112 cattle markets conducted auctions entirely through a digital platform. According to PITB, the auctions received over 2,788 bids.

The Multan division led revenue generation with Rs 2.63 billion, followed by the Lahore and Bahawalpur divisions at Rs 2.04 billion and Rs 2.02 billion, respectively.

The auctions were carried out using PITB’s e-Auction System, a digital platform designed for end-to-end auction management. Transactions were completed through PayZen, PITB’s digital payment gateway, which enabled real-time processing and accountability.

The initiative supports the provincial government’s agenda to implement digital systems for public sector operations. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has previously outlined goals to improve governance and economic management through digital transformation.

PCMMDC Chairman Ibrahim Tariq Shafi said the results reflect efforts to reform the cattle market structure by introducing digital processes to eliminate inefficiencies and improve revenue collection. He stated that the collaboration with PITB and the integration of digital tools have allowed for broader application of these systems across the province.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, in a review meeting, said the deployment of the e-Auction System and PayZen Gateway demonstrates the role of digital solutions in revenue management and service delivery. He noted that the outcome supports the broader objective of using technology to improve public sector performance.