Zong launches AI-powered cloud platform to support enterprise solutions

KARACHI: Zong has launched its AI-enabled, locally hosted cloud platform, aiming to strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and support enterprise cloud adoption.

Branded as Z SAIS, the new platform offers over 40 solutions across more than seven business domains and is hosted at data centres in Islamabad and Lahore. The company says its services are designed to deliver enterprise-grade performance, high security, and low latency.

Z SAIS includes a wide range of services such as Kubernetes, firewalls, web application firewalls (WAF), disaster recovery, backup, and virtual desktop infrastructure. It also integrates built-in capabilities for compute, storage, business continuity, and network security.

All services are accessible through a unified interface, simplifying operations for enterprise clients.

Farooq Raza Khan, Zong’s head of business, said the launch positions Pakistan for a “cloud revolution” over the next decade. He noted that both local and international players are investing in cloud ecosystems, and Zong aims to lead this transformation through advanced digital tools.

He added that the platform would enable businesses to leverage digital innovation and establish cloud computing as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s future economy.

Earlier this year, Zong also introduced Pakistan’s first Large Language Model (LLM) tailored for the telecom industry, offering customer support and personalised recommendations.