Freelance training generates $1.65 billion as IT committee urges increased female participation

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was briefed on Monday that Ignite’s flagship training programs have successfully trained 4.6 million students through 19 batches, offering 15 of the most in-demand freelancing courses to help boost Pakistan’s digital economy.

Chairing the meeting, Syed Amin ul Haq oversaw a comprehensive review of Ignite’s performance. Ignite officials informed the committee that 28% of the trainees were female, while 72% were male, indicating a gender gap that lawmakers believe must be addressed.

The committee was further informed that, based on a survey conducted in October 2024, the freelancers and trainees who benefitted from these training initiatives collectively generated revenues of USD 1.65 billion—a significant economic contribution emerging from Pakistan’s digital talent.

In response to the briefing, the committee instructed Ignite to provide a district-wise breakdown of student participation from Balochistan, with a particular emphasis on regional representation.

Moreover, the committee urged Ignite to raise female participation from the current 28% to at least 50%, emphasizing that, “greater inclusion and empowerment of women in the national workforce” is essential to drive sustainable growth in Pakistan’s digital sector.

On the innovation front, Ignite reported the addition of 10 new courses, increasing its total offerings to 25, which now include Artificial Intelligence (AI) among other emerging technologies.

The meeting also turned its attention to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). Committee members expressed serious concern over the absence of PTCL’s CEO, particularly as the company is reportedly planning to sell several properties, including high-value assets.

The committee directed PTCL to submit details regarding the clauses in its sales and purchase agreements that authorize such asset sales. It was also instructed that the PTCL CEO must appear in the next meeting to provide a full explanation and respond to the committee’s queries.

Lastly, the committee re-appointed the Sub-Committee under the convenership of Gohar Ali Khan, maintaining both its existing composition and Terms of Reference (ToRs) for continued oversight and review of telecom and IT sector developments.