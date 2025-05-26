Sign inSubscribe
Railways minister vows to restore passenger trust, modernise services

Minister pledges quality upgrades following surprise station visit

By Monitoring Desk

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to making rail travel a reliable and preferred option across Pakistan, stressing the need to modernise services and improve passenger experience.

During an unannounced visit to Islamabad’s Margalla Railway Station, Abbasi personally inspected train facilities and cleanliness standards, directly interacting with passengers to hear their complaints and suggestions.

The minister also engaged with station staff to assess service quality and explore ways to further enhance operational efficiency. He reviewed ongoing development projects at the station and assured commuters that steps were being taken to ensure comfortable, quality travel.

“We must restore confidence in the railway system by modernising our services and putting passengers first,” Abbasi said, according to a press release.

Monitoring Desk
