Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Attock Refinery shuts down main distillation unit over crude shortage

Plant to remain offline until June 1 as gas curtailments hit crude supply from local fields

By News Desk
Attock refinery

Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) has announced the temporary shutdown of its main crude distillation unit due to a shortage of crude oil, the company disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“We wish to inform you that ARL has shut down its main crude distillation unit (32,400 BPSD capacity) due to very low crude stocks. The unit will remain shut till June 01, 2025,” read the ARL notice sent to the PSX. 

The ARL unit—having a processing capacity of 32,400 barrels per stream day (BPSD)—has been closed as low feedstock levels have made continued operations unfeasible. The refinery will keep the unit shut until June 1, 2025.

ARL attributed the supply disruption to sustained high system pressure on the SNGPL network, which has forced a curtailment in gas output from local oilfields. This has, in turn, reduced crude production and deliveries to the refinery.

Attock Refinery Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on November 8, 1978 as a private limited company and was converted into a public company on June 26, 1979. It is principally engaged in the refining of crude oil. 

The company is a subsidiary of the Attock Oil Company Limited, England and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited (a private limited company incorporated in Malta).

Previous article
Fast Cables commissions additional 1.1 MW solar power at its manufacturing facility
Next article
Foreign investors withdraw $42.2 million from Pakistan’s treasury bills amid lower interest rates
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.