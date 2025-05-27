Attock Refinery shuts down main distillation unit over crude shortage

Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) has announced the temporary shutdown of its main crude distillation unit due to a shortage of crude oil, the company disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“We wish to inform you that ARL has shut down its main crude distillation unit (32,400 BPSD capacity) due to very low crude stocks. The unit will remain shut till June 01, 2025,” read the ARL notice sent to the PSX.

The ARL unit—having a processing capacity of 32,400 barrels per stream day (BPSD)—has been closed as low feedstock levels have made continued operations unfeasible. The refinery will keep the unit shut until June 1, 2025.

ARL attributed the supply disruption to sustained high system pressure on the SNGPL network, which has forced a curtailment in gas output from local oilfields. This has, in turn, reduced crude production and deliveries to the refinery.

Attock Refinery Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on November 8, 1978 as a private limited company and was converted into a public company on June 26, 1979. It is principally engaged in the refining of crude oil.

The company is a subsidiary of the Attock Oil Company Limited, England and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited (a private limited company incorporated in Malta).