Global data breach exposes over 180 million user accounts; Pakistan warns of potential risks

A massive data breach has compromised the sensitive information of over 180 million users globally, including those using major platforms such as Google, Facebook, and Apple. The breach, which also affected users of Instagram, Snapchat, and government portals, has raised security concerns, prompting Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) to issue a public warning.

The CERT advisory urges Pakistani users to immediately change their passwords to safeguard their accounts from potential identity theft, hacking, and cyberattacks. The leak, which affects user accounts across the world, has put both personal and institutional data at risk.

According to CERT, government institutions and financial accounts may also be vulnerable to exploitation, along with the systems of sensitive agencies.

In response to the breach, CERT recommends that users enable two-factor authentication on all accounts to add an additional layer of security. The stolen data, now stored in various databases, increases the likelihood of automated cyberattacks.

CERT has also advised users to utilize a password manager and to avoid storing passwords in emails or unsecured files. Regular updates to antivirus and security software are also encouraged.

The advisory further stressed the importance of monitoring unusual login activities, particularly for institutions, which are urged to promptly notify affected users.

CERT warned that any delay in responding to the breach could compromise national digital infrastructure and lead to further security vulnerabilities.