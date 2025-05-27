Sign inSubscribe
OGRA launches e-licensing system to streamline oil and gas industry processes

The initiative aims to increase transparency and efficiency in midstream and downstream markets

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has launched a new e-licensing system to modernize and simplify the licensing process for Pakistan’s oil and gas sector.

Developed in collaboration with the National IT Board (NITB), the digital platform covers all industry segments, including gas, LNG, CNG, LPG, refineries, and oil.

The system allows companies to apply for and renew licenses online, track application status in real time, and benefit from a faster approval process. The initiative aims to increase transparency and efficiency in midstream and downstream markets.

An OGRA spokesperson said the launch marks a milestone in digital governance, reducing paperwork and speeding up processing to improve convenience for applicants and investors while strengthening confidence in the regulatory framework.

The platform supports national efforts to boost energy security, encourage private sector involvement, and attract investment in Pakistan’s energy industry.

Housing Ministry abolishes 709 vacant posts in Pakistan PWD
Steel and Ceramic sectors warn of shutdown over tariff review
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
