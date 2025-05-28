KP govt to present Rs2 trillion budget for FY 2025-26 on June 13

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government will present its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on June 13, following approval of the schedule by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The finance ministry had submitted the summary, which received the green light from the chief minister.

Unlike previous years when the finance advisor presented the budget, this time, Law Minister Aftab Alam will unveil it, as the finance advisor, Muzamil Aslam, is not a member of the provincial assembly. Alam had also presented the current year’s budget.

Sources indicate that the upcoming K-P budget will total around Rs2 trillion, with approximately Rs450 to Rs500 billion allocated for development projects. This represents an increase from the current fiscal year’s total budget of Rs1.751 trillion, which had earmarked Rs420 billion for the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The K-P government is also preparing a surplus budget of Rs180 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

Notably, last year the province broke parliamentary tradition by presenting a surplus budget for FY 2024-25 ahead of the federal budget announcement — a first in the country’s history. That budget, presented by Finance Minister Aftab Alam, was set at Rs1.754 trillion with a surplus of Rs100 billion.