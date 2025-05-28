Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KP govt to present Rs2 trillion budget for FY 2025-26 on June 13

Law Minister Aftab Alam to present provincial budget, expected to include Rs450-500 billion for development and a surplus of Rs180 billion

By News Desk

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government will present its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on June 13, following approval of the schedule by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. 

The finance ministry had submitted the summary, which received the green light from the chief minister.

Unlike previous years when the finance advisor presented the budget, this time, Law Minister Aftab Alam will unveil it, as the finance advisor, Muzamil Aslam, is not a member of the provincial assembly. Alam had also presented the current year’s budget.

Sources indicate that the upcoming K-P budget will total around Rs2 trillion, with approximately Rs450 to Rs500 billion allocated for development projects. This represents an increase from the current fiscal year’s total budget of Rs1.751 trillion, which had earmarked Rs420 billion for the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The K-P government is also preparing a surplus budget of Rs180 billion for the upcoming fiscal year. 

Notably, last year the province broke parliamentary tradition by presenting a surplus budget for FY 2024-25 ahead of the federal budget announcement — a first in the country’s history. That budget, presented by Finance Minister Aftab Alam, was set at Rs1.754 trillion with a surplus of Rs100 billion.

Previous article
RDA refers Rs1.94 billion financial scandal to NAB, FIA, and ACE for recovery
Next article
National Assembly committee reviews agriculture research impact, questions reported crop yield gains
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.