PAFLA and Innovista partner to empower over 50,000 freelancers annually across Pakistan

The Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), the country’s leading body representing freelancers, has joined hands with Innovista, a national initiative by SIFC focused on collaborative workspaces and innovation, to launch a strategic partnership that will benefit more than 50,000 freelancers each year nationwide.

The alliance seeks to transform Pakistan’s freelance sector by providing capacity-building programs, improved digital infrastructure, and advocacy for policy reforms to formally recognize freelancers’ growing role in the economy.

Key initiatives include nationwide training bootcamps, access to co-working and learning spaces at Innovista, awareness campaigns on freelancers’ rights, taxation, and integration with global platforms.

Ibrahim Amin, PAFLA Chairman, emphasized the increasing significance of freelancers, noting that they contribute over $500 million annually in foreign exchange. He highlighted the partnership’s alignment with PAFLA’s mission to empower freelancers and push for their recognition alongside traditional industries. Pakistan ranks among the top five countries globally for the gig workforce, with approximately 2.37 million freelancers and rising.

Innovista CEO Hasham Sarwar said the collaboration aims to provide freelancers with training, technology access, financial literacy, and connections to international clients, enhancing employability and positioning Pakistan on the global freelance stage. The initiative also focuses on inclusivity, targeting women and youth in underserved areas.

PAFLA currently has over 100,000 registered members and has organized numerous seminars and training sessions, including collaborations with Google Inc., underscoring its role as a key advocate for freelancers in Pakistan.