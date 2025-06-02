Microsoft to invest $400 million in Swiss cloud and AI infrastructure

Microsoft said Monday it will invest $400 million in Switzerland to develop its cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The U.S. tech company announced the investment during a meeting between Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and Microsoft Vice Chair Brad Smith in Bern.

The funds will be used to expand and upgrade Microsoft’s four data centers near Geneva and Zurich to meet growing demand for AI and cloud services in Switzerland. The expansion will help existing and new customers by ensuring data remains within Swiss borders, a key requirement for sectors such as healthcare, finance, and government.

Microsoft, which employs about 1,000 people in Switzerland, did not specify how many jobs the investment would create.

The company also plans to deepen partnerships with small and medium-sized enterprises and increase training efforts to help users adopt AI and digital tools.

“Switzerland has created one of the world’s leading innovation ecosystems, blending world-class research with real-world applications,” Smith said in a statement.