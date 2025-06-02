Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Microsoft to invest $400 million in Swiss cloud and AI infrastructure

Switzerland has created one of the world’s leading innovation ecosystems, blending world-class research with real-world applications, says Microsoft Vice Chairman

By Monitoring Desk

Microsoft said Monday it will invest $400 million in Switzerland to develop its cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The U.S. tech company announced the investment during a meeting between Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and Microsoft Vice Chair Brad Smith in Bern.

The funds will be used to expand and upgrade Microsoft’s four data centers near Geneva and Zurich to meet growing demand for AI and cloud services in Switzerland. The expansion will help existing and new customers by ensuring data remains within Swiss borders, a key requirement for sectors such as healthcare, finance, and government.

Microsoft, which employs about 1,000 people in Switzerland, did not specify how many jobs the investment would create.

The company also plans to deepen partnerships with small and medium-sized enterprises and increase training efforts to help users adopt AI and digital tools.

“Switzerland has created one of the world’s leading innovation ecosystems, blending world-class research with real-world applications,” Smith said in a statement.

Previous article
China rejects Trump’s claims of Geneva trade deal breach
Next article
JetBlue CEO says partnership with United Airlines won’t lead to merger
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.