The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) begins bookings for Islamabad IT Park ahead of August launch

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), operating under the Ministry of IT and Telecom, has officially opened reservations for office spaces at the Islamabad IT Park, which is set to be inaugurated on 14 August.

Announced by the Ministry as a state-of-the-art development, the facility spans 720,000 square feet and is being promoted as the most advanced IT infrastructure project in the country to date.

The upcoming technology park is expected to accommodate more than 120 companies engaged in IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS), ranging from mature exporters to emerging startups.

The structure consists of two basement levels, a ground floor, and nine upper stories, offering dedicated office spaces along with a startup incubation center that includes 15 separate units. Resident businesses will also gain access to legal, marketing, and financial advisory services.

One of the most notable features of the park is the inclusion of Pakistan’s first Tier III Data Centre, developed according to international benchmarks. This facility is designed to ensure uninterrupted operations and high-level data security for all tenant firms.

To further promote industry-academia partnerships and innovation, the IT Park will house a variety of support services and collaborative spaces, including an industry-academia linkage center, research and development labs, virtual training areas, and business facilitation units. These are aimed at building a stronger talent pipeline and supporting skill development initiatives.

Strategically located in the capital city, the project is expected to position Islamabad as a hub for digital foreign direct investment.

The development is being spearheaded with support from major industry stakeholders, including the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), and the Pakistan Freelancers Association.

In addition, a similar tech park project is on the drawing board for construction near Karachi airport, marking a broader push to enhance Pakistan’s national digital infrastructure.