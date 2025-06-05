Amazon uses AI to improve warehouse robots and delivery

Amazon said it is using artificial intelligence to improve its warehouses, delivery operations, and customer service.

The company announced it is forming a new group at its Lab126 device unit to develop warehouse robots that can perform multiple tasks, such as unloading trailers and retrieving parts for repairs. These robots will respond to natural language commands and could be especially useful during busy times like holidays.

Amazon also plans to use AI to create detailed maps for delivery drivers to help them find the best delivery spots, particularly in complex locations like large office buildings. The company is developing specialized eyeglasses with embedded screens that provide drivers with turn-by-turn directions while keeping their hands free.

Delivery drivers in the U.S. are already using the new mapping software.

Additionally, Amazon said AI will help predict customer product needs and optimize same-day delivery by considering factors like price, convenience, weather, and sales events such as Prime Day. This technology allows Amazon to tailor product offerings for different communities efficiently.

Nathan Smith, director of demand forecasting, said the system helps the company sell different products in cities like Boston and Boise based on local preferences.