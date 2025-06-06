Cybersecurity authority urges responsible social media use, warns of growing cybersecurity threats

The National Computer Emergency Response Team (PKCERT), Pakistan’s cybersecurity authority, has issued a strong advisory urging citizens to use social media responsibly while remaining vigilant against increasing cyber threats.

The advisory, which highlights significant risks such as disinformation, fraud, harassment, invasion of privacy, and data breaches, stresses the need for awareness in the digital space.

The PKCERT flagged a concerning rise in cyber incidents affecting children, particularly exposure to explicit content and online grooming. These risks have been compounded by the rapid expansion of digital platforms, which leave minors vulnerable to harmful interactions.

The advisory also pointed out that women face frequent cyber harassment, identity theft, and image-based abuse, issues that are further intensified by broader societal inequalities. These threats continue to be a significant concern in the online space, affecting the safety and privacy of women.

Furthermore, the PKCERT warned that many social media posts are specifically designed to provoke strong emotions—such as anger, fear, or shock—encouraging users to react quickly or share content without thoroughly considering its implications. The advisory highlighted the role of social media platforms’ algorithms, which prioritize content that triggers intense emotional reactions to keep users engaged for longer periods, even if the information is misleading or inaccurate.

To help mitigate these risks, the PKCERT recommended that social media users adopt strong, unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication to protect their accounts. The advisory also advised against sharing real-time location information and suggested that apps be updated regularly to enhance security.

In order to combat the spread of misinformation and propaganda, the PKCERT encouraged users to cross-check information shared on social media platforms and to remain skeptical of viral trends. The advisory emphasized the importance of verifying the accuracy and reliability of content before sharing it widely.