Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cybersecurity authority urges responsible social media use, warns of growing cybersecurity threats

Advisory highlights risks of disinformation, fraud, harassment, and growing incidents targeting children and women

By News Desk

The National Computer Emergency Response Team (PKCERT), Pakistan’s cybersecurity authority, has issued a strong advisory urging citizens to use social media responsibly while remaining vigilant against increasing cyber threats. 

The advisory, which highlights significant risks such as disinformation, fraud, harassment, invasion of privacy, and data breaches, stresses the need for awareness in the digital space.

The PKCERT flagged a concerning rise in cyber incidents affecting children, particularly exposure to explicit content and online grooming. These risks have been compounded by the rapid expansion of digital platforms, which leave minors vulnerable to harmful interactions.

The advisory also pointed out that women face frequent cyber harassment, identity theft, and image-based abuse, issues that are further intensified by broader societal inequalities. These threats continue to be a significant concern in the online space, affecting the safety and privacy of women.

Furthermore, the PKCERT warned that many social media posts are specifically designed to provoke strong emotions—such as anger, fear, or shock—encouraging users to react quickly or share content without thoroughly considering its implications. The advisory highlighted the role of social media platforms’ algorithms, which prioritize content that triggers intense emotional reactions to keep users engaged for longer periods, even if the information is misleading or inaccurate.

To help mitigate these risks, the PKCERT recommended that social media users adopt strong, unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication to protect their accounts. The advisory also advised against sharing real-time location information and suggested that apps be updated regularly to enhance security.

In order to combat the spread of misinformation and propaganda, the PKCERT encouraged users to cross-check information shared on social media platforms and to remain skeptical of viral trends. The advisory emphasized the importance of verifying the accuracy and reliability of content before sharing it widely.

Previous article
Importers face dollar shortage and rising costs as exchange rates exceed official limits: report
Next article
Large Taxpayers Office Karachi revenue collection rises 11.6% to Rs2.807 trillion 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FIA registers case in multibillion-rupee scam involving call centres and illegal...

State Bank report reveals billions in suspicious transactions across 36 companies, leading to FIA arrests of woman and bank manager linked to fraudulent network

Pakistan fast-tracks $1 billion port investment with Hutchison Ports

FBR to propose Rs 200 billion in new tax measures in Finance Bill 2025-26 

Pakistan moves closer to crypto regulation with draft framework under review

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.