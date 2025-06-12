International donors to fund Rs177.52bn for 50 uplift projects in KPK

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised a development budget of Rs177.52bn for the upcoming fiscal year to execute 50 projects in collaboration with international donor agencies.

According to documents from the provincial Planning and Development Department, the highest contributions are expected from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

For the current fiscal year, the estimate of the development budget supported by international donors stood at Rs112.14bn. The figure is projected to increase to Rs177.52bn in the next financial year, marking a significant surge in international funding for infrastructure, tourism, energy, health, and education sectors.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Accessibility Project has been allocated Rs28.10bn, while Rs22.40bn is earmarked for the Rural Road Development initiative.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project will receive Rs18.20bn, and the Balakot Hydropower Project is set to get Rs11.20bn.

In addition, the Integrated Tourism Development Project has been allotted Rs8.40bn, and the Irrigation and Drainage Restoration Project will see a funding of Rs7bn.

The Madian Hydropower Project has also been assigned Rs7bn, reflecting the provincial government’s focus on clean energy.

The National Health Support Programme is scheduled to receive Rs6.44bn, while Rs5.88bn will go to the Human Capital Investment Project in the health sector, and Rs5.04bn will be spent under the same initiative in education.

The Re-vamping of Non-Teaching District Headquarter Hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive Rs5.60bn.

Additionally, the Gabaral-Kalam Hydropower Project has been allotted Rs5.60bn, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment programme will get Rs4.20bn.

The FATA Infrastructure Programme has been allocated Rs3.92bn, while Rs3.92bn will also be channelled towards Rural Economic Transformation.

Lastly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Security Support Project is proposed to receive Rs3.08bn.

The provincial government aims to execute these donor-supported projects efficiently, leveraging international support to boost development in multiple sectors across the region.