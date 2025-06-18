Attock refinery signs agreement with Italian firm STP for $600 million upgradation project

ISLAMABAD: Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) has taken a major step forward in its refinery upgradation efforts by signing an agreement for Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) with STP Studi Tecnologie Progetti, a leading Italian engineering firm.

The agreement was signed by Adil Khattak, Chief Executive Officer of ARL, and Carlo Gustavo Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of STP, at a ceremony held on Wednesday.

According to ARL, this is an important milestone towards ARL’s goal of value addition and environment friendly production.

As part of this ambitious upgrade, ARL has already completed Licensor FEED studies with UOP/Honeywell of the United States for the addition of a Continuous Catalyst Regeneration (CCR) unit and the revamp of its Diesel Hydro Desulfurization Unit.

The estimated cost of the upgradation project is up to US$ 600 million, positioning it as one of the most substantial investments in the country’s refining sector. The project aims to enhance product quality, reduce environmental footprint, and bring ARL’s operations in line with international fuel standards.

It is pertinent to mention that this agreement is a significant milestone in ARL’s long-term strategy to enhance value addition and shift towards environmentally friendly fuel production.