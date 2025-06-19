Irregularities found in KP health procurement as four companies fail to deliver Rs1.19 billion worth of medicines

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health procurement scandal has intensified following an official inquiry that uncovered serious irregularities. The investigation revealed that four companies, despite receiving payments, failed to deliver essential medical supplies worth Rs1.19 billion, The News reported.

The companies involved were allocated substantial sums, including Rs45.5 million for OT drapes, Rs36.3 million for gowns, and over Rs55 million for gauze cloth rolls, none of which were supplied. Other payments, including Rs80.34 million for tablets and Rs858.79 million for nitrile gloves, also resulted in non-delivery.

An inquiry committee, formed after the issue was highlighted on July 28, 2024, has recommended immediate recovery of the funds, blacklisting of the companies, and criminal action against the involved parties. It also suggested that the officials who failed to act be held accountable.

Despite the findings, the Health Department has not taken any action against the companies nor initiated any recovery efforts. Instead, the government has shifted the blame solely onto former officials, including the former director general, involved in the procurement process.

The companies, however, have denied the allegations. They claim that the supplies were delivered as per the contract, with documentary evidence to support their position. The companies further asserted that these documents, including delivery challans, were presented to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the investigation.

A Health Department spokesperson confirmed that criminal proceedings would be initiated against the non-compliant companies, and penalties would be imposed on them after reviewing show-cause notices. Efficiency and Discipline (E&D) proceedings are ongoing for the officials involved, with penalties, including dismissal and recovery of the Rs1.71 billion, being considered. Officials who have retired will also face criminal proceedings.

The inquiry has raised serious concerns over the misuse of funds in the health procurement sector, and the KP government is under increasing pressure to take action and ensure accountability.