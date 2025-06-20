Sign inSubscribe
Four officials suspended in built-up property award case

DG says that FGEHA will continue to safeguard the rights of genuine property owners and take firm action against corruption

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal, has suspended four officials in connection with irregularities in 26 built-up property (BUP) awards in Sector G-14/1.

The action follows the submission of a fact-finding report by a four-member committee formed to examine the BUP awards. The suspended officials include Yasir Qayyum (DC/LAC), Muhammad Waqas (Deputy Assistant Director BUP), Irfan Dogar (Tehsildar), and Ubaid Ishaq (Sub-Engineer).

The committee, comprising Faiz Umar Sial (Director Admin), Asim Aamir (Director IT), Sahibzada Qasim Noor (Deputy Director Finance), and Haris Fawad (Assistant Director GIS), was tasked to investigate irregularities, analyze properties using GIS technology, and determine whether compensation had been paid to rightful owners or unauthorized structures.

Based on the committee’s findings, the DG has referred the case to the Ministry of Housing and recommended a formal inquiry under the Efficiency and Discipline (E&D) Rules against the suspended officials and others involved.

Recovery orders have also been issued to reclaim payments made illegally under the BUP awards. The DG stated that FGEHA will continue to safeguard the rights of genuine property owners and take firm action against corruption.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

