Organic Meat Company becomes first Pakistani firm to export beef casings to Europe

Company marks a significant milestone in expanding its global export footprint

By News Desk

The Organic Meat Company Limited has announced its first-ever successful export of beef casings to Europe, becoming the first Pakistani-listed company to achieve this milestone.

“This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone not only for the Company but also for Pakistan’s meat processing and export industry,” read the company’s notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday. 

It said that this inaugural export positions the company on the global map as a trusted supplier in the high-potential European market and opens up exciting new avenues for export growth. 

“It reflects our continuous efforts to diversify our product range and expand our international footprint, The Organic Meat Company said. 

The company expects this development to positively contribute to its revenue and profitability in the near future. 

The Organic Meat Company was incorporated on July 14, 2010, as a private limited company. Its principal activities are the processing and sale of halal meat and allied products.

News Desk
News Desk

