Speaker praises NAB’s record Rs. 5.3 trillion recoveries, calls it a global benchmark

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has hailed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for its exceptional performance during the fiscal year 2023-24, highlighting what he described as “record-breaking” recoveries.

In a meeting with NAB Chairman Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed Butt at Parliament House, the Speaker pointed to direct and indirect recoveries totaling Rs. 5,311 billion (approximately USD 18.6 billion) between October and December 2023, noting that such achievements were “unprecedented” in the global context of anti-corruption agencies.

“No other anti-corruption agency in the world has achieved recoveries of such magnitude,” Ayaz Sadiq stated, calling it a reflection of NAB’s “strengthened institutional integrity and operational reforms.”

The Speaker also praised NAB’s transformation into a fair, efficient, apolitical, and credible institution, commending its ongoing structural and technological advancements.

He welcomed the bureau’s shift towards digitalization through AI-driven systems, as well as the rollout of Special Accountability Facilitation Desks across all provinces — measures aimed at creating a more business-friendly environment.

Appreciating NAB’s cost-cutting and modernization initiatives, Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged improvements in its complaint handling mechanism and investigative processes, adding that these reforms were contributing to economic stability.

Chairman Nazir Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the Speaker for the encouragement and reiterated his commitment to making NAB a model anti-corruption body. Deputy Chairman NAB, Sohail Nasir, was also present during the meeting.