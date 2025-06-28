Pakistan Credit Rating Agency to Begin Trading on PSX’s GEM Board

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) will mark its listing on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with a gong ceremony on Monday, June 30.

Trading in PACRA’s shares is set to begin on the same day, with the first settlement scheduled for July 2, 2025, following the T+2 settlement cycle. The market lot for trading has been set at one share priced at Rs1 each, as per PSX’s notice.

PACRA’s shares have already been declared eligible securities by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), and all transactions will be cleared through the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). The NCCPL has assigned the company code “GEMPACRA” for trading.

The opening price of PACRA’s shares has been determined through the Book Building process at PKR 15.05 per share.

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited has been appointed as the official share registrar for PACRA. The company will be listed under the “Miscellaneous” sector in the Daily Quotation of the Exchange.