Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan Credit Rating Agency to Begin Trading on PSX’s GEM Board

PACRA’s opening share price set at PKR 15.05; company to be listed under “Miscellaneous” sector 

By News Desk

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) will mark its listing on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with a gong ceremony on Monday, June 30.

Trading in PACRA’s shares is set to begin on the same day, with the first settlement scheduled for July 2, 2025, following the T+2 settlement cycle. The market lot for trading has been set at one share priced at Rs1 each, as per PSX’s notice.

PACRA’s shares have already been declared eligible securities by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), and all transactions will be cleared through the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). The NCCPL has assigned the company code “GEMPACRA” for trading.

The opening price of PACRA’s shares has been determined through the Book Building process at PKR 15.05 per share. 

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited has been appointed as the official share registrar for PACRA. The company will be listed under the “Miscellaneous” sector in the Daily Quotation of the Exchange.

Previous article
Think tank urges govt to prioritise productive sectors over subsidising banks
Next article
Govt faces resistance from ministries, businesses over proposed gas price hike
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.