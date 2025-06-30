LPG price reduced by seven rupees; new rate set at Rs 233/kg

ISLAMABAD:

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a reduction in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for the month of July 2025, bringing relief to households and small businesses that rely on LPG for cooking and heating.

As per details, OGRA has issued a price reduction notification for LPG for the month of July 2025. The authority has announced a decrease of Rs 88 in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder and Rs 337 for a commercial cylinder. The official producer price has been reduced by Rs 6,299 per metric ton.

As per the new rates, LPG will now be available at Rs 233 per kg instead of the previous Rs 241 per kg. The domestic cylinder price has been reduced from Rs 2,838 to Rs 2,751, while the commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 10,583 instead of Rs 10,920.

According to the official notification issued on Monday, the consumer price of LPG has been decreased by Rs 87.71 for an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder, bringing the new price down to Rs 2,750.60 from Rs 2,838.31 in June. This reflects a 3.1percent decline in the monthly price, equivalent to Rs 7.51 per kilogram.

The decrease comes as a result of a 4.29pc reduction in the Saudi Aramco Contract Price (CP), which serves as a key international benchmark for LPG rates in Pakistan. While the average dollar exchange rate showed a marginal increase of 0.47% compared to last month, it was not enough to offset the downward pull from international LPG prices.

For LPG producers, OGRA has also notified a reduction in the base price from Rs 199,234.49 per ton in June to Rs 191,802.01 per ton in July — a drop of Rs 7,432.48 per ton. This adjustment has translated into a proportional decrease for end-users.

The price cut is expected to provide some relief to millions of low- and middle-income households that use LPG as a primary energy source, especially in areas not connected to the piped natural gas network. The new prices will come into effect from July 1, 2025.