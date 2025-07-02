Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Russia launches new investment accounts with withdrawal guarantees

The move allows foreign investors to put money into roubles, foreign currency, stocks, and bonds using these accounts

By Monitoring Desk

Russia will allow foreigners to invest in the country through new “In” accounts that offer withdrawal guarantees, according to an official order signed by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The move is part of efforts to attract foreign capital to the Russian stock market, which has seen sharp declines in Western participation since sanctions were imposed over the conflict in Ukraine.

The order says that foreign investors can place money in roubles, foreign currency, stocks, and bonds through these accounts.

Moscow has restricted capital flows since 2022, including freezing billions of roubles of Western investors’ funds in “type-C” accounts and seizing assets tied to foreign ownership.

The finance ministry said it had worked on easing capital controls for new investments over the past year.

Foreign investment was a key issue at the economic forum in St Petersburg last month, though few major deals were made and large Western investors did not attend.

The “In” accounts are aimed at restoring confidence among foreign investors and offering secure withdrawal mechanisms.

Alexei Yakovlev, who leads the finance ministry’s financial policy department, said in December that the new rules should apply to investors from all countries, not only those labeled as “friendly” by Moscow.

Previous article
U.S. auto sales rise in second quarter on gasoline vehicle demand
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.