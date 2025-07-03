Microsoft shuts down operations in Pakistan after 25 years





ISLAMABAD — In a significant moment for Pakistan’s technology sector, Microsoft has officially shut down its operations in the country, concluding a 25-year journey that began with high hopes for digital transformation and global partnership.

The move, confirmed by employees and media sources, marks the quiet departure of the software giant, which had launched its Pakistan presence in June 2000. The last remaining employees were formally informed of the closure in recent days, signalling the end of an era that saw Microsoft play a key role in developing local talent, building enterprise partnerships, and promoting digital literacy across sectors.

Jawwad Rehman, the founding Country Manager of Microsoft Pakistan, reflected on the development in a heartfelt message posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“It wasn’t just a job… it was a calling,” Rehman wrote, recalling his seven-year leadership of the company’s Pakistan chapter. He described the experience as “bold and hope-filled,” crediting it with shaping his personal and professional journey.

Under Rehman and successive leaderships, Microsoft Pakistan helped implement enterprise solutions across industries, partnered with government departments on e-governance projects, and ran capacity-building programs in education and innovation. The company’s departure represents not only the end of a local office but also the conclusion of a formative relationship that helped introduce modern IT standards to Pakistan’s business and public sectors.

Microsoft has not yet released an official statement on the closure or provided reasons behind its exit. However, global restructuring and cost-efficiency strategies amid evolving market dynamics are believed to be contributing factors.

Despite the closure, many industry experts expect Microsoft to continue offering services and product support in Pakistan through regional hubs and third-party partnerships.