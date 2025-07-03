PTCL-Telenor merger delay postpones 5G spectrum auction in Pakistan: report 

The 5G spectrum auction in Pakistan remains delayed as issues surrounding the proposed merger of Telenor Pakistan with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) remain unresolved. The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is waiting for essential documentation from PTCL to finalize its decision, Dawn reported, citing sources.

Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, also confirmed that the primary reason for the postponement of the auction is the ongoing litigation and uncertainty over the PTCL-Telenor merger.

“The CCP is an independent body, and we are waiting for its decision regarding the merger,” said Khawaja. “Neither the IT Ministry nor the government can influence the Commission’s regulatory functions.”

According to the news report, the PTCL’s failure to submit required documents in the proper format has hindered the progress of the CCP’s evaluation, causing confusion and further delays.

The 5G Spectrum Auction Advisory Committee, chaired by the finance minister, will issue recommendations once the CCP has made its decision.

A senior official from the Ministry of IT explained that the auction strategy depends on the number of telecom operators after the merger. If there are three or four players in the market, the auction format will differ accordingly.

Currently, Pakistan has four telecom operators: Jazz with a 37% market share, Zong with 26%, Telenor Pakistan with 22%, and Ufone, a PTCL subsidiary, with 13%.

Officials noted that PTCL’s submissions to the CCP have been “unclear” and failed to meet the standard requirements, prompting the commission to request additional clarification. The merger has raised concerns due to Ufone’s continued financial losses, while the other operators remain profitable.