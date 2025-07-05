Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

World Bank approves $55 million funding for Pakistan’s power distribution companies

Additional financing aimed at enhancing efficiency of HESCO and PESCO under the Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project

By News Desk

The World Bank has approved an additional $55 million for Pakistan’s electricity distribution companies (Discos) under the Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project. 

The approval, granted on June 27, 2025, by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors, aims to improve the operational and financial performance of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

This additional financing will support the deployment of Asset Performance Management Systems (APMS) to enhance the efficiency of these Discos. HESCO and PESCO, currently among the lowest-performing distribution companies, have not been included in the government’s privatization plans.

The project’s goals align with Pakistan’s broader power sector reform agenda and the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) between Pakistan and the World Bank. 

The additional funds are expected to improve operational efficiency in the targeted areas of these Discos, in line with the objectives of the Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project.

The financing agreement, project implementation details, and related documents were discussed during technical meetings held in Islamabad on June 18, 2025. This funding is part of a continuing effort to modernize Pakistan’s power sector and is intended to further support the reform process.

As per World Bank procedures, project details and agreements will be made publicly available in accordance with the Bank’s Access to Information Policy.

Previous article
Govt seeks legal opinion on SIFC’s authority in hiring lobbying firm for GSP Plus renewal
Next article
Punjab’s PDWP approves nine development projects worth over Rs52.35 billion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Punjab’s PDWP approves nine development projects worth over Rs52.35 billion

Key projects include revised CM Programme for solarising agri tube wells worth Rs7.229 billion, internship scheme for agri graduates worth Rs2.155 billion, and CM Kissan Card scheme worth Rs9.868 billion

Govt seeks legal opinion on SIFC’s authority in hiring lobbying firm for GSP Plus renewal

FBR clarifies tax rates for overseas Pakistanis on property transactions

Federal govt notifies 10% pay raise for employees

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.