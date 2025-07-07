OGDCL boosts output at Rajian-05 in Chakwal with successful ESP installation

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully completed the installation of the Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) at Rajian-05, resulting in a significant improvement in production.

The energy giant shared this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX regulations.

Following a planned workover and ESP deployment, production has increased to 3,100 BPD of oil and 1.0 MMSCFD of gas. Prior to this intervention, the well was producing 820 barrels of oil per day (BPD) and 0.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, read the company’s notice.

Rajian Field, located in District Chakwal and held under the Gujar Khan Exploration License, is 100% owned and operated by OGDCL.

Discovered in August 1994, it has remained an integral part of the Company’s portfolio.

Two wells at Rajian had previously been completed with ESPs, and the recent result at Rajian-05 further supports OGDCL’s efforts to maximize the value of existing fields through data-driven redevelopment planning.

This development reinforces the Company’s continued focus on domestic energy resource optimization in support of long-term sustainability and national energy security.