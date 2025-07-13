Sign inSubscribe
OGRA launches second phase of oil supply chain digitisation

The system will monitor the movement of petroleum products from refineries and import terminals to storage depots, tank lorries, and retail outlets

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has launched the second phase of its initiative to digitise Pakistan’s oil supply chain, introducing a Track and Trace system in partnership with the Punjab Information Technology Board.

The system will monitor the movement of petroleum products from refineries and import terminals to storage depots, tank lorries, and retail outlets. It uses ERP platforms, GPS tracking, and centralised dashboards to enable real-time monitoring, prevent illegal decanting and smuggling, and improve enforcement.

The new phase builds on OGRA’s earlier launch of the Raahguzar mobile application, developed with the Federal Board of Revenue and the Oil Companies Advisory Council, which helps consumers find licensed fuel stations using GIS mapping.

Currently, over 29 Oil Marketing Companies are using ERP systems, and about 15,000 tank lorries are equipped with GPS tracking. These systems form the foundation for a nationwide rollout.

Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan said the system aims to improve transparency, operational efficiency, and safety across the downstream oil sector. He added that the effort is part of OGRA’s broader strategy to use technology for better governance and consumer protection.

Monitoring Desk

