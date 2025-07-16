Govt sets ex-mill sugar price at Rs165/kg, retail capped at Rs173–175

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFSR) on Wednesday firmly rejected media reports suggesting that its recent meeting with the sugar mill association ended without a resolution, clarifying that a definitive pricing decision was made.

Chaired by Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, the meeting concluded with the government setting the ex-mill price of sugar at Rs165 per kilogram, while the retail price is to be capped between Rs173 and Rs175 per kilogram, the ministry said in a press statement.

Contrary to press reports claiming the talks were inconclusive, the ministry emphasized that the outcome was both clear and binding. It further noted that a formal notification of the retail price is currently being finalized and will be issued following approval from the Federal Cabinet.

The minister also underlined that provincial governments would be tasked with ensuring compliance with the approved retail price to protect consumers and stabilize the sugar market across the country.

Reaffirming its stance, the ministry stated it remains committed to safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring fair, transparent market practices through ongoing coordination with relevant stakeholders.