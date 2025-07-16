Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt sets ex-mill sugar price at Rs165/kg, retail capped at Rs173–175

Ministry of National Food Security rejects media claims of inconclusive meeting, confirms formal decision on pricing

By Monitoring Desk

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFSR) on Wednesday firmly rejected media reports suggesting that its recent meeting with the sugar mill association ended without a resolution, clarifying that a definitive pricing decision was made.

Chaired by Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, the meeting concluded with the government setting the ex-mill price of sugar at Rs165 per kilogram, while the retail price is to be capped between Rs173 and Rs175 per kilogram, the ministry said in a press statement.

Contrary to press reports claiming the talks were inconclusive, the ministry emphasized that the outcome was both clear and binding. It further noted that a formal notification of the retail price is currently being finalized and will be issued following approval from the Federal Cabinet.

The minister also underlined that provincial governments would be tasked with ensuring compliance with the approved retail price to protect consumers and stabilize the sugar market across the country.

Reaffirming its stance, the ministry stated it remains committed to safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring fair, transparent market practices through ongoing coordination with relevant stakeholders.

Previous article
Pakistan, South Korea discuss deeper collaboration in tech and digital skills development
Next article
Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm resolve to boost trade, connectivity and investment
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PIA’s global revival gains momentum as UK lifts ban, New York...

Defence minister says airline to be offered to private bidders as a valuable asset; blames PTI-era decisions for international ban and financial losses

Why did the Pakistani govt increase fuel prices, despite a drop in global oil price?

SECP releases white paper on transitioning to Defined Contribution pension scheme

KSE-100 gains over 400 points on Wednesday after previous session’s decline

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.