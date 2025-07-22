Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM announces Rs. 8 billion for Ehsaas projects, focuses on merged districts

A high-level meeting on the Ehsaas flagship programs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the progress of the four major programs under the Ehsaas initiative, including Ehsaas Nojawan, Ehsaas Hunar, Ehsaas Rozgar, and Ehsaas Apna Ghar (Low-cost housing project).

The meeting was attended by provincial cabinet members, including Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Syed Fakhar Jehan, Muzammil Aslam, and Dr. Amjad Ali, along with administrative secretaries from relevant departments and partner institutions.

In a key announcement, the Chief Minister allocated Rs. 8 billion for the Ehsaas initiatives for the current fiscal year, with Rs. 2 billion set aside for interest-free loans under each of the four flagship programs. As part of a special initiative to uplift the merged districts, Gandapur directed that dedicated funds be allocated for beneficiaries from these areas under all four programs. He emphasized simplifying the loan disbursement procedures for applicants from merged districts to ensure maximum participation and benefit, stressing the need to focus on these regions.

The Chief Minister further directed relevant departments to expedite the loan disbursement process and ease the eligibility criteria for applicants across the province to ensure broader access to the programs.

A detailed progress briefing was also presented during the meeting. It was reported that Rs. 408 million in interest-free loans had already been distributed among 139 beneficiaries under Component-I of the Ehsaas Nojawan Program(through the Bank of Khyber), with another Rs. 116 million needed for 52 more approved cases. Similarly, Component-II of the Ehsaas Nojawan Program, implemented by Akhuwat Microfinance, achieved 100% disbursement, with Rs. 602 million distributed to 3,585 beneficiaries, and 1,745 applications currently in progress. Akhuwat has reported a 100% loan recovery rate, with Rs. 42.88 million already recovered.

Under the Ehsaas Hunar Program, Rs. 307 million have been distributed among 647 beneficiaries, and an additional 592 cases are being processed. In the Ehsaas Apna Ghar scheme, Rs. 200 million have been disbursed among 76 successful applicants through a balloting process. The eligibility criteria for this scheme have been expanded, with the monthly income threshold increasing from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 150,000, and the maximum covered area extended from five marla to ten marla.

These reforms and funding allocations reflect the provincial government’s commitment to expanding access to welfare and livelihood opportunities, particularly for youth and underserved communities, including those in the merged districts. The initiative aims to empower marginalized groups, provide financial support, and improve housing access, fostering inclusive development across the province