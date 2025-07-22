NHA receives Rs20.5 billion for 18 near-completion projects, falling short of requested funds

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has been allocated Rs20.5 billion in the FY26 budget for 18 nearly completed projects, significantly lower than its request of Rs56.9 billion.

According to NHA documents, the authority had requested Rs56.9 billion for projects that are 70% complete, aiming to ensure their early completion. Among the key projects, Rs4.25 billion was proposed for land acquisition, compensation, and utility relocation for the 959km Karachi-Lahore Motorway (KLM), but only Rs500 million was approved.

For the Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1, 167 km), Rs5.3 billion was requested for improvement and widening, but only Rs1 billion was allocated.

Similarly, the construction of a motorway from Burhan/Hakia on M-1 to DI Khan saw a budget of Rs500 million approved against a demand of Rs2.57 billion. The construction of a two-lane highway from Basmia to Khuzdar (106 km) was allocated Rs2.5 billion, far below the requested Rs7.23 billion.

The overhead bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahdra received Rs200 million against the request of Rs863 million.

For other strategic projects, Rs3 billion was allocated for the Gwadar-Ratodero Road Project (M-8), against the demand of Rs4.94 billion. Rehabilitation and upgradation of the 54.80 km Awaran Jhalijao road and dualization of Old Bannu Road were allocated Rs1.04 billion and Rs988 million, respectively, matching their full demand.

Notably, the construction of the Kot Pindi Das Interchange on Motorway M-2 in Sheikhupura received the full allocation of Rs251 million, as did the dualization of the Indus Highway (N-55) Sarai Gamila to Kohat Section, which was granted Rs1.5 billion. Additionally, the bridge on River Ravi at Syed Wala was allocated the full Rs324 million as per its request.