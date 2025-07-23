Sindh govt launches digital platform to streamline business registration and licensing 

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched the Sindh Business One Stop Shop (SBOSS), a digital platform designed to simplify business registration and licensing processes across the province.

The launch event was attended by Federal Minister for the Board of Investment Qaiser Shaikh, provincial ministers, business leaders, and other stakeholders at the CM House.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shah called SBOSS a “transformative moment for Sindh’s economy,” aimed at making business operations more efficient and improving the business environment. He highlighted that Pakistan’s rank in the Ease of Doing Business index had improved significantly, from 147th to 108th, in the past three years, and SBOSS would further enhance industrial development in the province.

SBOSS, developed under the World Bank-supported CLICK Project, offers 32 e-licensing services from nine departments, with plans to expand to 130 services across 16 departments. The platform is fully online, integrates with national systems like NADRA, SECP, and 1LINK, and utilizes blockchain technology for data integrity and transparency.

Shah emphasized that SBOSS is not just a digital solution but a fundamental reform in governance. “Sindh is the first province to launch a comprehensive one-window system for business regulatory services,” he said.

The platform aims to facilitate businesses of all sizes, offering a streamlined, predictable, and accessible process for entrepreneurs. The CM announced that the next phase of SBOSS would include expanding online services and setting up business facilitation centres across the province, along with a 24/7 digital contact centre.

Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Shaikh praised the initiative, affirming the federal government’s commitment to improving the investment climate in Pakistan. He also expressed hope that such measures would help stabilize the economy and create a conducive environment for investors.