Nine accused in Kohistan corruption scandal seek plea bargain, offer to return embezzled funds

At least nine individuals named in the Kohistan mega corruption scandal have submitted applications to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for plea bargains, expressing their willingness to return the misappropriated funds, The News reported.

According to NAB sources, the applications are pending approval from the NAB chairman. Once authorized, these will be presented before the Accountability Court for further proceedings.

The NAB has traced properties owned by the accused, revealing substantial assets in Islamabad, including shopping malls, bungalows, and other valuable properties. One of the main suspects, contractor Ayub, has proposed a plea bargain offer of Rs3.45 billion, which he intends to pay in three installments.

The applications, once approved by the NAB chairman, will be sent for processing, and a report will be submitted to the Accountability Court. However, the NAB is still in the process of finalizing the exact amount of embezzlement linked to each individual, which must be determined before the applications can move forward.

The Kohistan corruption scandal is estimated at Rs40 billion, with eight individuals already arrested and Rs25 billion recovered in luxury vehicles and real estate. Newly-elected Senator Azam Swati is currently on protective bail in connection with the case.