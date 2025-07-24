Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Nine accused in Kohistan corruption scandal seek plea bargain, offer to return embezzled funds

NAB traces significant assets owned by the accused, including shopping malls and bungalows, as investigations into the Rs40bn Kohistan scandal continue

By Monitoring Desk

At least nine individuals named in the Kohistan mega corruption scandal have submitted applications to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for plea bargains, expressing their willingness to return the misappropriated funds, The News reported.  

According to NAB sources, the applications are pending approval from the NAB chairman. Once authorized, these will be presented before the Accountability Court for further proceedings.

The NAB has traced properties owned by the accused, revealing substantial assets in Islamabad, including shopping malls, bungalows, and other valuable properties. One of the main suspects, contractor Ayub, has proposed a plea bargain offer of Rs3.45 billion, which he intends to pay in three installments.

The applications, once approved by the NAB chairman, will be sent for processing, and a report will be submitted to the Accountability Court. However, the NAB is still in the process of finalizing the exact amount of embezzlement linked to each individual, which must be determined before the applications can move forward.

The Kohistan corruption scandal is estimated at Rs40 billion, with eight individuals already arrested and Rs25 billion recovered in luxury vehicles and real estate. Newly-elected Senator Azam Swati is currently on protective bail in connection with the case.

Previous article
Bunnys Limited installs 200 kVA solar project in first phase, aims for 1 MW capacity to reduce costs
Next article
BYD Pakistan to launch first plug-in hybrid electric pickup, Shark 6
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.