Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cyber Crime Agency registers over 50,000 complaints; 690 arrested in four months

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency reports significant progress in tackling cybercrimes, with 457 FIRs registered and millions recovered in Operation Grey against foreign call centre frauds

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) received 50,563 cybercrime complaints between April and July 2025.

According to a news report, Deputy Director of Operations at the NCCIA, Usman Khan, said that investigations were launched for 7,247 of these complaints, resulting in the registration of 457 first information reports (FIRs) and the arrest of 690 individuals. In addition, 22 convictions were secured in court.

Under “Operation Grey,” the NCCIA focused on foreign cybercriminals operating through international call centres, recovering millions of rupees as a result.

The most common crimes reported during this period were financial fraud, blackmail, harassment, and hacking.

The NCCIA’s efforts are supported by 14 regional circles, which actively assist in investigations. The agency is increasing its use of modern technology and a trained workforce to expedite its work.

The public is encouraged to report cybercrimes promptly to regional circles or through the agency’s helpline for swift action. The NCCIA also plans to ramp up its public awareness initiatives in the near future.

Previous article
Elon Musk’s Starlink network suffers rare global outage
Next article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, July 25, 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market to enter final phase by September,...

Minister announces the commencement of CTBCM commercial operations by September-end, with reforms aimed at enhancing market competition and transparency

Gold price in Pakistan for today, July 25, 2025

Federal govt to approve financing for 50,000 housing units with Rs100 billion allocation

Pakistan teams up with Turkiye, Russia for fresh offshore drilling

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.