Cyber Crime Agency registers over 50,000 complaints; 690 arrested in four months

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) received 50,563 cybercrime complaints between April and July 2025.

According to a news report, Deputy Director of Operations at the NCCIA, Usman Khan, said that investigations were launched for 7,247 of these complaints, resulting in the registration of 457 first information reports (FIRs) and the arrest of 690 individuals. In addition, 22 convictions were secured in court.

Under “Operation Grey,” the NCCIA focused on foreign cybercriminals operating through international call centres, recovering millions of rupees as a result.

The most common crimes reported during this period were financial fraud, blackmail, harassment, and hacking.

The NCCIA’s efforts are supported by 14 regional circles, which actively assist in investigations. The agency is increasing its use of modern technology and a trained workforce to expedite its work.

The public is encouraged to report cybercrimes promptly to regional circles or through the agency’s helpline for swift action. The NCCIA also plans to ramp up its public awareness initiatives in the near future.