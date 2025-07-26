Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Federal government prioritizes Gilgit-Baltistan development with focus on tourism, health, and youth employment

Multiple projects launched under PM Shehbaz’s leadership; proposals include camping sites, tech-driven tourist facilitation, and road upgrades

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has placed the development and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) at the top of its agenda, launching a range of projects aimed at boosting tourism, enhancing healthcare and education, and addressing unemployment in the region.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, several mega development initiatives have been initiated to uplift the remote and mountainous areas of GB, with ongoing work across multiple sectors.

According to an official source, special attention is being given to expanding the road network and improving connectivity between underdeveloped areas to better serve local communities.

Efforts are also underway to upgrade basic health units in remote parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, ensuring access to essential medical facilities for residents in far-flung areas.

Tourism was highlighted as a key economic driver for the region, with the official noting that millions of visitors travel to GB annually. To support this, the GB government is offering training programs to local youth, equipping them with the skills needed to benefit from tourism-related employment opportunities.

Praising the federal government’s commitment to tourism development, the official called for further efforts to strengthen the sector. He proposed the establishment of designated camping sites and tourist facilitation centers in each province to enhance visitor experiences and promote local destinations.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of promoting the Salam Pakistan portal  a digital platform aimed at guiding and assisting tourists across the country  and urged authorities to leverage technology to ensure smooth, informed, and convenient travel experiences for both domestic and international visitors.

Previous article
Pakistan’s mangrove forests generate millions in carbon credits, offer $50M annual potential: Minister
Next article
Japan may fund Taiwanese chipmakers in U.S. under $550 billion investment deal
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.