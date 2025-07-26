Federal government prioritizes Gilgit-Baltistan development with focus on tourism, health, and youth employment

The federal government has placed the development and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) at the top of its agenda, launching a range of projects aimed at boosting tourism, enhancing healthcare and education, and addressing unemployment in the region.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, several mega development initiatives have been initiated to uplift the remote and mountainous areas of GB, with ongoing work across multiple sectors.

According to an official source, special attention is being given to expanding the road network and improving connectivity between underdeveloped areas to better serve local communities.

Efforts are also underway to upgrade basic health units in remote parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, ensuring access to essential medical facilities for residents in far-flung areas.

Tourism was highlighted as a key economic driver for the region, with the official noting that millions of visitors travel to GB annually. To support this, the GB government is offering training programs to local youth, equipping them with the skills needed to benefit from tourism-related employment opportunities.

Praising the federal government’s commitment to tourism development, the official called for further efforts to strengthen the sector. He proposed the establishment of designated camping sites and tourist facilitation centers in each province to enhance visitor experiences and promote local destinations.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of promoting the Salam Pakistan portal a digital platform aimed at guiding and assisting tourists across the country and urged authorities to leverage technology to ensure smooth, informed, and convenient travel experiences for both domestic and international visitors.