Govt clears construction of Balochistan Expressway sections, costing Rs415 billion

The federal government has approved the construction of three sections of the Balochistan Expressway (N-25) totaling 692 kilometers at an estimated cost of Rs415 billion. The project will be funded through an Rs8 per liter levy on petrol and high-speed diesel, imposed earlier this year.

Now, the project will be presented to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

Once completed in at least three years, the dual carriageway will connect Quetta to Karachi, enhancing economic development and connectivity.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting, chaired by Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission and Minister Ahsan Iqbal, also addressed queries regarding road alignment and land acquisition.

The CDWP is authorized to approve projects worth up to Rs7.5 billion and refers larger schemes to ECNEC, which is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The CDWP also recommended the dualization of the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman route, spanning 278 kilometers, with an estimated cost of Rs183.4 billion. While Rs33 billion has been allocated for the current fiscal year, challenges remain due to low initial funding, which may require an annual allocation of Rs75 billion in the coming years.

Additionally, the CDWP cleared the Rs99 billion dualization of the 332-kilometer Khuzdar-Kuchlak section of N-25. With 52% of the work already completed, the remaining portion is expected to be finished in two years. The government has allocated Rs34 billion for this project in the current fiscal year.

Another section, Karoro Wadh-Khuzdar Chaman, will be dualized at a cost of Rs133 billion for a 104-kilometer road. Rs33 billion has been earmarked for this section in the current fiscal year, but Rs50 billion per year will be needed for the next two years to complete the project on time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif imposed the Rs8 per liter levy earlier this year to fund these road projects. While the decision faced criticism for adding to the existing tax burden on consumers, the Prime Minister defended the move, stating that the infrastructure development would enhance Balochistan’s connectivity and safety.

The CDWP raised concerns about the alignment of the roads, the revised costs, and land acquisition. These issues must be addressed before the projects are forwarded to the ECNEC for final approval. The government has allocated Rs1 trillion for the federal Public Sector Development Programme this year, with Rs210 billion set aside for various Balochistan projects.