Govt to launch direct electricity sale system for commercial, industrial consumers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is preparing to introduce a new system for the direct sale of electricity, aimed at offering cheaper power to commercial and industrial consumers compared to the existing distribution framework.

Official sources, on the condition of anonymity, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a high-level meeting to give final approval to the plan. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) is scheduled to meet today (Saturday) to consider and approve the proposal submitted by the Power Division.

In the first phase, 800 megawatts (MW) of electricity will be sold through a competitive bidding process. Commercial and industrial consumers will be eligible to participate in the auction, provided they purchase a minimum of 1 MW.

The Power Division has proposed that the 800 MW be auctioned for five years, with plans to expand the electricity supply in a phased manner through subsequent bidding rounds.

Sources also said that the new system is expected to ensure lower power tariffs for bulk consumers by bypassing the traditional distribution companies (DISCOs), improving both transparency and efficiency in the power sector.