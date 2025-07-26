Sign inSubscribe
PM Shehbaz approves development of digital ecosystem within FBR

The new system aims to centralize data and enhance tax monitoring for better economic decision-making

By Monitoring Desk
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review progress regarding productive employment for the youth. Islamabad, 25 July 2025.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the development of a digital ecosystem within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as part of ongoing reform efforts to streamline Pakistan’s tax system. Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Saturday, the PM directed that globally recognized experts be engaged to design and implement the new digital framework.

The primary objective is to integrate all data, ranging from raw material imports to product manufacturing and consumer purchases, into a centralized system for real-time monitoring. This system will allow for comprehensive oversight of the entire value chain, supporting strategic economic decision-making.

In the meeting, the prime minister emphasized that the digital system should be robust enough to monitor the value chain end-to-end, contributing to more effective tax administration. He also highlighted that the key to reducing the tax burden on ordinary citizens lies in broadening the tax base and eliminating the informal economy.

Earlier, the PM had directed the immediate implementation of ongoing reforms within the FBR, with a focus on digitisation and automation to overhaul the country’s tax system. He noted that the 70 years of mismanagement in Pakistan’s taxation framework needed to be corrected, promising maximum facilitation for honest taxpayers, while pledging strict action against tax evaders.

