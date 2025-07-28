Bugti orders fast-tracking of fully funded development projects in Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has reaffirmed that the provincial government’s top priority is the timely and quality execution of development projects to better serve the people across the province.

Chairing a key meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on the Implementation of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Bugti said delays in fully funded schemes would not be tolerated.

He directed that all projects which have received full funding of up to Rs650 million must be completed by February 2026, adding that any delays beyond that would be unacceptable. He further stated that budget planning and consultation on next year’s development priorities would be concluded by March 2026 to allow for an effective and coherent PSDP that delivers tangible results to the people.

The meeting was attended by members of the provincial assembly from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Awami National Party (ANP), and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Additional Chief Secretary for Development and Planning Zahid Saleem briefed participants on the current PSDP, including a comparison with the previous year’s program, available funds, and the pace of implementation.

Emphasizing transparency, speed, and quality as the “three pillars” of the development process, the Chief Minister said these principles would not be compromised under any circumstances. He ordered that PC-I documents for future schemes must reflect full estimated costs; partial or vague estimates, he warned, would not be accepted as they open the door to delays, mismanagement, and corruption.

Bugti stressed that projects should be realistic, necessary, and aligned with available resources to ensure swift implementation. He also underscored the importance of including elected representatives in both planning and execution stages, saying their input enhances transparency and reflects the true aspirations of the people.

“The timely completion of every scheme is crucial for restoring public trust,” he said, adding that the government itself would monitor the speed and effectiveness of all major projects.

The Chief Minister made it clear that corruption or misuse of public funds would be dealt with strictly. He described Balochistan’s development as a shared responsibility requiring political unity, institutional cooperation, and administrative seriousness.

Reiterating his government’s commitment, Bugti said that wide-ranging consultations, robust monitoring, and a clear accountability system would be introduced to ensure development schemes genuinely serve the public good.