Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Climate Minister orders analysis on soybean yield gap and GMO policy in Pakistan

Focus on improving domestic agricultural productivity and ensuring biosafety in GMO soybean adoption

By Monitoring Desk


Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, has instructed relevant departments to conduct a comparative analysis to understand the significant yield gap between domestically grown and imported soybean, as well as the high cost of domestic production. This comes as part of ongoing efforts to improve agricultural productivity and competitiveness in Pakistan.

Dr. Malik chaired a high-level committee meeting dedicated to the regulatory framework for importing and managing Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) soybean meal in Pakistan. During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the importance of grounding all policy decisions in rigorous scientific evidence. He pointed out that the yield of Pakistan’s soybean crops falls behind global standards, and questioned why the cost of locally produced soybean seed and meal remains disproportionately high when compared to imported options.

“Such disparities must be thoroughly investigated to enhance domestic agriculture and boost competitiveness,” Dr. Malik remarked in the press release issued after the meeting.

The session also addressed critical biosafety concerns associated with GMO soybean, including potential gene escape and the related environmental risks. Dr. Malik stressed that before any decision is made on adopting GMO soybeans, clear and stringent safety protocols must be established.

As part of the policy formulation process, a committee led by renowned scientist Prof. Kosar Abdullah Malik has been tasked with organising a national conference within the next ten days. The conference will bring together both local and international experts to provide scientific insights for developing effective seed and biotechnology policies.

Dr. Malik further directed that a comprehensive policy framework, which would cover biosafety, biotechnology, and regulatory oversight, be finalized and implemented within 90 days. This policy is expected to ensure sustainable agricultural development and long-term food security for the country.

Previous article
Meezan Bank launches Visa Global eSIM for seamless international connectivity
Next article
Fluor Corporation receives final notice to proceed with Reko Diq Project in Balochistan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.