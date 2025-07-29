Climate Minister orders analysis on soybean yield gap and GMO policy in Pakistan



Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, has instructed relevant departments to conduct a comparative analysis to understand the significant yield gap between domestically grown and imported soybean, as well as the high cost of domestic production. This comes as part of ongoing efforts to improve agricultural productivity and competitiveness in Pakistan.

Dr. Malik chaired a high-level committee meeting dedicated to the regulatory framework for importing and managing Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) soybean meal in Pakistan. During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the importance of grounding all policy decisions in rigorous scientific evidence. He pointed out that the yield of Pakistan’s soybean crops falls behind global standards, and questioned why the cost of locally produced soybean seed and meal remains disproportionately high when compared to imported options.

“Such disparities must be thoroughly investigated to enhance domestic agriculture and boost competitiveness,” Dr. Malik remarked in the press release issued after the meeting.

The session also addressed critical biosafety concerns associated with GMO soybean, including potential gene escape and the related environmental risks. Dr. Malik stressed that before any decision is made on adopting GMO soybeans, clear and stringent safety protocols must be established.

As part of the policy formulation process, a committee led by renowned scientist Prof. Kosar Abdullah Malik has been tasked with organising a national conference within the next ten days. The conference will bring together both local and international experts to provide scientific insights for developing effective seed and biotechnology policies.

Dr. Malik further directed that a comprehensive policy framework, which would cover biosafety, biotechnology, and regulatory oversight, be finalized and implemented within 90 days. This policy is expected to ensure sustainable agricultural development and long-term food security for the country.