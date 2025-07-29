Sign inSubscribe
Governance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches e-summary system to digitise governance

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur signs the province’s first e-summary, marking a significant step towards paperless official processes and improved transparency

By Aziz Buneri

Peshawar: In a major step towards making official processes paperless, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has transitioned to an e-summary system for summaries requiring the Chief Minister’s approval.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur formally signed the province’s first-ever official e-summary, which was submitted to him through an online system. His digital signature marked the launch of this new initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the rollout of the e-summary system is a key advancement toward making office procedures and file work paperless. 

He announced that the next phase would include the launch of a digital note part, and the digitization of official letters, notifications, and orders is also underway. Similarly, working papers and related documents for provincial cabinet meetings are being shifted to the e-system.

“This initiative will not only save time but also curb resource wastage, improve departmental efficiency, ensure transparency in official matters, and eliminate bureaucratic delays,” he said. 

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that the current provincial government is committed to digitizing not only administrative affairs but also the delivery of public services. He noted that, under the Digital Governance Roadmap, concrete steps are being taken to implement this vision, and several public services have already been digitized. 

He reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the province into a “Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” in line with the vision of Imran Khan.

