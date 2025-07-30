Pakistan approves landmark AI Policy 2025 to drive digital transformation and empower youth

In a major step toward accelerating digital transformation, the federal cabinet on Wednesday approved Pakistan’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2025, designed to build a robust AI ecosystem, foster inclusive technological access, and position the country for global competitiveness.

The policy was developed after broad consultations with stakeholders from government, academia, industry, and civil society. It outlines a strategic roadmap to integrate AI across sectors such as public services, education, agriculture, and economic planning—while prioritizing data security, ethics, and environmental safeguards.

To drive innovation, the policy introduces an AI Innovation Fund and an AI Venture Fund to incentivize private sector participation. Over the next five years, the government targets the launch of 1,000 local AI products, implementation of 50,000 AI-enabled civic projects, and award of 3,000 scholarships annually.

A key highlight is the commitment to train 1 million AI professionals by 2030, with a strong focus on ensuring women and differently-abled persons are included in the emerging AI workforce. The policy also calls for alignment with international AI regulations and bolstering national data protection and cybersecurity frameworks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who chaired the meeting, called AI education for youth a “national priority,” emphasizing that Pakistan’s young population is its greatest strength. He highlighted ongoing efforts to integrate AI into tax administration to boost revenue and governance.

To oversee implementation, the government will establish a high-level AI Council and develop a comprehensive master plan with an actionable rollout matrix. The Prime Minister praised the Ministry of IT and allied institutions for their leadership in crafting what he called a timely and forward-thinking policy to unlock AI’s full potential.