NAB probes alleged corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Human Capital Investment Project

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated an investigation into allegations of corruption in the Human Capital Investment Project under the provincial Education Department.

According to a report published by The News, the inquiry was prompted by a letter from the project’s former accounts officer, who accused officials of approving payments based on forged documents.

The NAB has officially requested the Education and Planning departments to submit relevant project records and documents. The former accounts officer’s letter outlined concerns that payments were made by the deputy project director shortly after contracts were signed, with contractors allegedly chosen based on personal preferences rather than merit. Additionally, the officer claimed that substandard firms were awarded contracts.

The NAB’s inquiry is focused on the project director, procurement specialist, World Bank consultant, and others involved in the project. The anti-corruption agency has called for detailed briefings and documentation regarding the Human Capital Investment Project.

Launched in 2021 with an estimated cost of Rs32 billion, the project aimed to build schools in flood-affected areas and 13 other districts. The initiative included the establishment of around 900 schools, construction of 900 classrooms, and upgrades to 150 schools.