Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan scraps 5% digital tax on foreign tech firms to support trade talks

FBR exempts cross-border digital services from taxation effective July 1, as Islamabad pushes to finalize bilateral trade deal

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has withdrawn the 5% tax on foreign technology companies and digital platforms supplying goods and services into the country, just weeks after the levy took effect. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued the exemption on Wednesday, coinciding with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s visit to Washington for high-level trade discussions. As The Express Tribune reported.

The tax had originally been introduced in the budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 under the newly enacted Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Act. It aimed to capture revenue from cross-border digital transactions that had previously gone untaxed due to the absence of a permanent physical presence by foreign vendors in Pakistan.

According to the official notification, the exemption applies to all non-resident entities and is retroactive from July 1, 2025—the day the tax law came into force. While the measure benefits foreign digital companies broadly, the decision aligns with efforts to ease tensions and unlock progress in ongoing trade negotiations.

The tax waiver is expected to result in a substantial revenue shortfall, amounting to billions of rupees. Finance Ministry sources indicated that discussions are underway to manage the fiscal impact of the decision and ensure it does not jeopardize Pakistan’s broader macroeconomic commitments.

The tax had applied to a wide range of digitally delivered goods and services, including online advertising, software, cloud storage, video and audio streaming, remote education and healthcare, banking, consulting, and professional services transmitted electronically. The delivery of such services, often automated or involving minimal human interaction, had become a significant part of the digital economy but remained outside the tax net until this year.

To enforce the tax, the FBR had placed responsibility on banks and other payment intermediaries to deduct and report collections from digital payments made to offshore vendors. These institutions were expected to submit quarterly reports on the revenue generated through international digital commerce.

The government’s decision to withdraw the tax reflects a shift in policy as Pakistan seeks to maintain investor confidence, protect digital service access, and strengthen trade relations. Officials say the move supports Pakistan’s long-term commercial positioning while balancing the need for fiscal discipline.

As trade talks continue, the rollback signals Islamabad’s willingness to adjust course in pursuit of broader economic cooperation and digital sector stability.

 

Previous article
Pakistan approves landmark AI Policy 2025 to drive digital transformation and empower youth
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.