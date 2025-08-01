JDW Sugar Mills begins commercial production at new ethanol plant in Rahim Yar Khan

JDW Sugar Mills Limited (PSX: JDWS) has officially commenced commercial production at its newly established Ethanol Project, the company announced in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The plant, located at Mouza Peer Ahmedabad, Kot Sabzal, Tehsil Sadiqabad in District Rahim Yar Khan, successfully completed a 20-day trial run and achieved its Commercial Operation Date (COD) on August 1, 2025.

The ethanol facility, designed with a production capacity of 230,000 liters per day, is equipped to manufacture export-grade ethanol using molasses as the primary input.

The company described the project as a strategic milestone, emphasizing its role in diversifying the company’s operations and contributing to higher returns. The Board of Directors expressed gratitude to the workforce, management, vendors, and financial partners for their efforts in bringing the project to fruition.

This new ethanol production venture is expected to significantly enhance JDW’s revenue streams, particularly by tapping into export markets and leveraging value-added byproducts from its core sugar production business.