Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

1,320 MW Sahiwal Power Plant faces outage risk due to railway wagon shortage for coal transport from Karachi ports

Plant, already facing financial stress due to delayed payments from CPPA-G, warns that continued shortfall in coal transportation could risk forced outage and threaten national grid stability

By Monitoring Desk

The Sahiwal coal-fired power plant has raised alarms about an ongoing shortage of railway wagons required to transport coal from Karachi ports to the plant, warning that this issue could lead to a forced outage, affecting the stability of the national grid, Business Recorder reported.  

The 1,320 MW plant, operated by Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (HSRL), a key China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, has formally addressed the matter with authorities.

The plant, already facing financial stress due to delayed payments from the Central Power Purchasing Agency – Guarantee (CPPA-G), highlighted the widening gap between the high power dispatch allocations from the Independent System Operator (ISMO/NPCC) and the coal transportation capacity of Pakistan Railways. 

CEO Liu Zeng Rui, in a letter to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, warned that the plant’s coal inventory would drop below 50,000 tons by mid-August if the transportation issues persist.

Despite multiple engagements and verbal assurances, the daily supply of wagons remains insufficient, with only 540-590 wagons delivered daily, far below the required 1,000 wagons (five trains per day). 

The ongoing deficit has caused a backlog of coal at the Karachi ports, with approximately 500,000 tons currently available, and four vessels scheduled to deliver an additional 170,000 tons in August. 

The company has requested immediate interventions, including coordination for sufficient wagon allocation or a temporary reduction in power dispatch to align with transportation capabilities.

The plant has also requested that no capacity payment deductions or liquidity damages be imposed in case of a forced shutdown due to the coal transportation crisis. Furthermore, HSRL urged Pakistan Railways to expedite the repair of damaged wagons and provide a clear action plan to improve long-term wagon availability.

Previous article
Senate panel finds collusive practices and irregularities in foreign-funded NHA’s road projects
Next article
SECP warns general public against investment scheme of MAG Ventures 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.