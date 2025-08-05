Govt appoints Qureshi and Shehzad to Privatisation Commission Board to bolster strategic depth

The federal government has appointed Asif Ali Qureshi and Amir Shehzad as members of the Privatisation Commission (PC) Board, a move aimed at strengthening the body’s technical expertise and strategic oversight, the Ministry of Privatisation announced on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the appointments are intended to boost the commission’s institutional capacity and enhance its ability to execute complex privatisation transactions in alignment with the government’s broader economic reform agenda.

Asif Ali Qureshi, who currently serves as CEO of UBL Fund Managers Limited, brings with him extensive experience in banking, finance, and the energy sector. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds an MA in International Financial Analysis from Newcastle University in the United Kingdom, as well as an MBA in Finance from Quaid-i-Azam University. Qureshi has previously served on the boards of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and CFA Society Pakistan.

Amir Shehzad, the newly appointed Chairman of Unity Foods Limited, holds a certificate in Executive Leadership from Cornell University in the United States, along with a Bachelor of Science in Finance (Cum Laude) from Arizona State University. His professional background spans the FMCG, banking, agribusiness, and private equity sectors. He has served as Director and Group Senior Executive at Unity Foods and formerly held the position of Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking at Askari Bank Limited.

The Privatisation Ministry said the induction of both members will support more effective policy formulation, stakeholder engagement, and timely execution of key privatisation initiatives, including upcoming efforts in the power distribution sector.