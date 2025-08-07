Global and local stakeholders express concerns over policy stagnation at GSMA Summit

ISLAMABAD:Global telecom leaders and local industry stakeholders, have voiced serious concerns over Pakistan’s slow digital progress and policy stagnation.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the summit, Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific at the GSMA, expressed regret over the IT minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja’s absence from the event, terming it “unfortunate” given the critical importance of the summit for Pakistan’s digital future.

GSMA, the global telecom industry body, warned that despite Pakistan’s vast digital talent and its vision for a “Digital Pakistan,” the country risked falling behind its regional peers unless urgent and comprehensive telecom sector reforms were enacted.

“Investors will walk away, and the people of Pakistan will pay the price if policy stagnation continues,” Mr. Gorman cautioned.

He identified three key barriers undermining Pakistan’s digital transformation: high taxation, spectrum shortage, and policy inconsistencies.

Referring to global practices, he said that even countries under IMF programs — like Argentina — had managed to reduce telecom taxation, urging Pakistan to follow suit to remain competitive.

“Freelancers, a significant workforce in Pakistan, cannot survive without reliable internet and electricity,” he added, stressing the urgent need to improve digital infrastructure.

The GSMA also advocated closing the spectrum availability gap, expanding satellite-based internet, and building digital trust — where data privacy, identity security, and online safety are foundational to public adoption of digital services.

At the summit, GSMA also launched its latest publication, “Unlocking Pakistan’s Digital Potential: Reform, Trust and Opportunity”, which paints a sobering picture of Pakistan’s lag in regional 5G rollout. The report noted that while other Asia-Pacific nations were fast-tracking 5G to drive smart cities and economic growth, Pakistan’s rollout remained stalled.

According to the report, customs duties and taxes on smartphones reach up to 40Percent, and mobile broadband services face multiple layers of taxation, discouraging adoption and investment. GSMA called for a realignment of fiscal policies with the country’s digital development agenda.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani outlined key government efforts under the Digital Pakistan initiative. He announced that the government plans to digitize all payments within 18 months, including complete elimination of manual cheque-based systems.

“The only way to solve problems for the common man is through digital-driven solutions,” he stated.

Khurrum Ashfaq, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, highlighted that power outages — unrelated to IT policy — were severely affecting telecom services. Meanwhile, PTA Chairman Maj. Gen. (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman admitted that the road to Digital Pakistan remains “zig-zag and difficult.” He announced that the government had recently decided to abolish ‘Right of Way’ charges for fiber optic cable installation to reduce infrastructure costs.

Adding to the industry’s concerns, Chairman of P@SHA Sajjad Syed said that Pakistan’s IT export growth is declining, and stressed the need for a “whole-of-nation” approach to revive the sector.

“This means the IT industry is moving out of the country,” Mr. Syed warned.

The GSMA summit has exposed the growing urgency for Pakistan to enact real reforms and remove structural barriers if it hopes to retain digital investment, unlock economic potential, and keep pace with global technological transformation.