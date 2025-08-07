Sign inSubscribe
TOMCL becomes first Pakistani meat producer to qualify for direct exports to all Carrefour UAE retail networks

TOMCL announces it passed Carrefour's comprehensive systems, hygiene, and operational excellence audit, scoring 94.89%

By News Desk

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has become the first meat producer from Pakistan to qualify for direct exports to Carrefour UAE, a major hypermarket chain operated by Majid Al-Futtaim – Hyper Market LLC (MAF).

The company shared this development through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. 

“The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) is pleased to announce a landmark achievement in its international expansion strategy. TOMCL has officially become the first meat processing and exporting company from Pakistan to qualify for direct exports to Carrefour Majid Al-Futtaim – Hyper Market LLC (MAF)’s operations across the UAE,” read the notice.

TOMCL passed Carrefour’s comprehensive systems, hygiene, and operational excellence audit, achieving an outstanding score of 94.89%. This approval allows the company to become an official supplier to Carrefour’s UAE retail network, marking a major expansion in its regional footprint and establishing TOMCL as a trusted halal meat provider in the Middle East.

This achievement is expected to open new opportunities for TOMCL, including higher export volumes, improved brand recognition, and deeper market penetration in the UAE. The company’s management expressed pride in this achievement, emphasizing its commitment to international standards of quality, traceability, and food safety.

 “This accomplishment reflects TOMCL’s unwavering commitment to international quality, traceability, and food safety standards. We are proud to represent Pakistan in the global halal meat industry and to become a benchmark for compliance and excellence. We extend our gratitude to the Carrefour (Majid Al-Futtaim – Hypermarket LLC) audit team, and especially to the unwavering support and coordination of the MAF Hypermarkets Pakistan (Private) Limited (Carrefour) team, as well as to our technical and compliance divisions for their tireless efforts,” the company said. 

