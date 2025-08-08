Sign inSubscribe
Indus Cloud and Huawei partner to build next-gen data center in Pakistan

New partnership aims to enhance Pakistan's digital infrastructure with cutting-edge cloud services and advanced technology

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD – Indus Cloud, a subsidiary of the Master Group of Industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with Huawei to jointly develop a state-of-the-art next-generation cloud data center in Pakistan. The collaboration is designed to meet the increasing demand for scalable, secure, and energy-efficient digital solutions in the country, addressing the needs of both businesses and public sector organizations, as reported by Gwadar Pro.

The upcoming data center will leverage Huawei’s advanced technologies, including the PowerPOD 3.0 system, which reduces footprint by 40% and cuts energy consumption by 70% compared to traditional models. It will also feature the Xinghe Intelligent Ultra-Resilient Data Center Network to ensure stable, uninterrupted services over the long term.

This development is a key part of Pakistan’s digital transformation strategy, supporting the adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things. The collaboration combines Huawei’s global expertise in ICT with Indus Cloud’s strong local presence to create a robust cloud ecosystem that aligns with Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan vision and fosters technological innovation.

News Desk
News Desk

