CDA declares 99 housing and agro-farming schemes illegal in Islamabad, warns citizens against investment

ISLAMABAD:In a sweeping crackdown on unauthorized real estate projects, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared 99 housing societies and agro-farming schemes illegal across Islamabad, urging the public to avoid investing in unapproved developments.

The action follows an extensive survey, multiple site inspections, and close monitoring of marketing campaigns that revealed widespread violations of planning regulations, unauthorized land use, and complete disregard for the city’s master plan.

The CDA’s Planning Wing (Regional Planning Directorate) confirmed that sponsors of these projects had been aggressively advertising their ventures on social media and through other marketing channels without obtaining mandatory approvals. Officials underscored that under SRO 886(1)23, no housing or farm scheme can be developed in contravention of the CDA Ordinance 1960, Islamabad Master Plan, ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, and related planning standards. Only private companies registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are permitted to sponsor such developments, and even then, only after securing formal CDA approval for permissible sub-zones in Zone 4.

The 99 projects declared illegal include: Royal City Housing Scheme, Japan Valley, Ghouri Gardens, Satti Town, Simly Valley, Dhanyal Town, Ghakkar Town, Usama Town, Abdullah Gardens, Centerbury Enclave, Qurtbal Town, Commoners Sky Garden (Flower Valley), Muzafarabad Town, Madina Enclave Phase-1, Star Villas Housing Scheme, Sait Gardens, Babar Enclave, Doctors Enclave, Green Avenue-II, Hammad Town, Marwa Town, Media City-1, Paradise Point HS, Government Officers Co-operative Housing Scheme, Badar Farms, Green Field, Shaheen Farms, Kohsar Enclave, Ali Town, Green Meadows (North Ridge), Al-Rayan Society, land subdivision by Mr. Raja Farukh, Karsaz Villas, Major Makhdoom Society, Green Hills, Arcadia City, Aryan Enclave, Adil Valley, Adil Farms, Al-Syed Avenue, Al-Rehman City View, Al-Rehman Villas, Al-Huda Town, Ali Model Town, Abdullah Garden, Asian Ranches Villas, Arsalan Town, Abu Bakar Town, Ameer Khan Enclave, Blue Enclave/Star Home, Burma Town, Bylee Town, Bara Kahu Enclave, Bani Gala Hill View, City View near Nilore, City Town, Capital Gardens, Dream Land City, Faisal Town, Ghour Town, Green Avenue, Green View Villas, Green Valley (1 & 2), Gulberg Town (1 & 2), Gulf Residencia, Green Residencia, Green Valley near Quran Complex, Hill View Houses, Iqbal Town, Deal Residencia, Ittifaq Town, Islamabad Saif Garden, J&K Farm Housing Scheme, Kiani Town, land subdivision by Mr. Shahzad at Sanjania Road, Madina Town, Muslim Town, Margalla Gardens, Mufti Mehmood Enclave, Makkah Town, New University Town, Olive Wood Farms, DGDCL Town, Park Lane Valley, PTV Colony, Rawal Enclave, Rawal Enclave Phase-III, Royal Homes/Residencia, Spring Valley, Sama Town, Tricon Agro-Farms, The Enclave Housing Scheme, Danyal Town, Ghakar Town, Usama Town in Nilore, and Yar Muhammad Society.

According to sources, these schemes have no valid layout plan, No Objection Certificate (NOC), or other clearances required for lawful operation. Many have been sold to unsuspecting buyers through glossy brochures, billboards, and online promotions falsely claiming government endorsement. “We have seen a dangerous trend where unapproved developers are selling dreams while violating every legal requirement,” a senior CDA spokesperson said.

As per sources, the authority has warned that such illegal developments not only put citizens’ investments at risk but also disrupt the capital’s planned growth, overload its infrastructure, and damage the environment.

Sources stressed that genuine housing societies and farm schemes must possess a valid NOC, an approved layout plan, and compliance with planning bylaws before selling or advertising plots. The public has been advised to confirm a project’s legal status directly with the CDA’s Directorate of Housing Societies at 051-9252467 before making any investment.

“The list of these 99 schemes will be widely circulated so that no citizen can claim ignorance,” the sources added. “We will not allow land grabbers and unapproved developers to exploit people’s hard-earned money or undermine Islamabad’s future.”

The crackdown underscores mounting concern over the mushrooming of unauthorized housing and agro-farming schemes in the capital, a problem that has persisted despite repeated public warnings. CDA has directed the sponsors of these projects to halt all marketing immediately and submit proper layout plans in line with planning standards if they wish to seek approval.